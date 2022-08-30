Russian peacekeepers already deployed on respective section of new route

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh have already been deployed on the 4.7 km road section of the new Stepanakert-Goris route, Spokesperson to the minister of territorial administration and infrastructure of Artsakh Viktoria Petrosyan said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “That temporary section of the new route connecting Artsakh to Armenia is completely asphalted. It will work with the same logic as the Stepanakert-Goris-Berdzor road. The new route is already operating and it will operate until the construction of the main section of the corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia. Currently, Russian peacekeepers are deployed there and carry out control”, she said.

The spokesperson added that the road will be serviced throughout the year by respective specialists and assured that there won’t be any problem with traffic regardless of weather conditions.