The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

August 29, 2022, 17:25 Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 404.63 (down by AMD 0.68), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 473.91 (down by AMD 5.03), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.