Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 404.63 (down by AMD 0.68), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 473.91 (down by AMD 5.03), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 29, the PM’s Office said.

A decision was made in the Sitting of the Artsakh Republic Security Council to carry out the communication with Armenia along a new route since 8 PM, August 30

On August 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a regular sitting of the Security...

Pashinyan, Putin to hold phone talk

President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...

Moscow to continue to help Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security – Russian MFA

Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty...

Russian, Azerbaijani PMs meet in Kyrgyzstan

Russian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, held a meeting in Cholpon-Ata,...

On the initiative of all five factions of Artsakh National Assembly, public events will be held on September 2

All five factions of the Artsakh Parliament announced that Independence Day (Republic Day) events will...

US State Department responds to Baku’s statement over appointment of new Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The United States Department of State responded to the statements made by the Azerbaijani foreign ministry...

Economy

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Communication and water supply problems in Lisagor community need an urgent solution

In Lisagor community of Shushi region, the problems of Internet, mobile communication, and water supply are considered as priority issues.

The bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will be erected in the yard of the school named after the hero

On the initiative of the Artsakh Republic Government, a bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will soon...

Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section connecting Artsakh with Armenia to function until August 31

The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section of the interstate highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia will...

No victims reported at plant fire. Artsakh Healthcare Ministry

There are no victims in the Stepanakert plant fire at this moment, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh...

Fire breaks out in oxygen equipment workshop in Stepanakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from...

President Harutyunyan receives the delegation of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by National Academy...

20 families from Aghavno and Berdzor settle in Armenia’s Syunik province

The residents of Berdzor town, Aghavno and Sus villages of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region had until August...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives
A decision was made in the Sitting of the Artsakh Republic Security Council to carry out the communication with Armenia along a new route since 8 PM, August 30
NATO must expand presence in Arctic, says Stoltenberg
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

NATO must expand presence in Arctic, says Stoltenberg

Russia practically eliminates remnants of Ukraine’s Air Force — source

IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhya NPP this week

West’s actions may slow down forming of multipolarity but will not stop it - Lavrov

