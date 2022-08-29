Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 29, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The two sides congratulated each other on the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia, which expires today.

The parties expressed confidence that from now on the mutually beneficial relations between Armenia and Russia will continue to develop and strengthen in various spheres.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin exchanged ideas about a number of issues of the Armenian-Russian agenda.

The situation around Nagorno Karabakh was also touched upon. In particular, the importance of consistently implementing the trilateral agreements of 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 was emphasized.