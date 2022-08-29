Communication and water supply problems in Lisagor community need an urgent solution

In Lisagor community of the region of Shushi, the problems of Internet, mobile communication, and water supply are considered as priority issues.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gagik Nasibyan, the head of the Lisagor community, told "Artsakhpress".

He noted that the gas supply in the village was restored three months after the end of the war.

The power supply is also one of the main problems in the village, as electricity is turned off in the morning and only turned on in the evening.

The village school will be heated with gas in the winter period," said G. Nasibyan.

The head of the community added that the construction of apartments intended for the families of the fallen freedom fighters in the village, which started before the third Artsakh war, remained unfinished.