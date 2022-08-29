The bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will be erected in the yard of the school named after the hero

On the initiative of the Artsakh Republic Government, the bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will soon be erected in the yard of Stepanakert's School N 2 named after the hero.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The headmistress of the primary school Laura Martirosyan informed "Artsakhpress".

Referring to the activities carried out ahead of the academic year, Mrs. Martirosyan noted that the school's teaching staff is conducting preparations to implement the educational process as planned.

"The school has 1100 students, 120 preschoolers and more than 150 displaced students," she added.