Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia.

August 29, 2022, 12:38 Moscow to continue to help Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security – Russian MFA

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In its statement the Russian MFA said that the Treaty has greatly defined the principles and priorities of the Armenia-Russia inter-state relations. It added that this document has become an important milestone on the path of raising the bilateral partnership to a real allied level.

“The past period has convincingly demonstrated that the further strengthening of historical ties between Moscow and Yerevan is in full accordance with the vital interests of our nations, serves to the socio-economic development of the two countries and the goals to strengthen stability in the South Caucasus. We successfully move forward with the broad cooperation framework, fill it with a concrete content and raise the efficiency of the mutual partnership.

The regular contacts between the leaderships of Russia and Armenia based on trust are of decisive importance for the formation of the bilateral potential, and these contacts enable not only to solve the urgent issues, but also to coordinate the positions on key regional and international matters”, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It reminded that the joint statement signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during Pashinyan’s April 19-20, 2022 official visit in Moscow, has affirmed the intention to comprehensively deepen and expand the inter-state relations based on the principles set in the 1997 Treaty.

“We are inclined to help Yerevan in the future as well from the positions of a key ally in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security, normalizing relations with its neighbors.

We are convinced that the strict observance of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral agreements is the path to stability in the region. The Russian peacekeeping contingent remains a key factor in ensuring security in Nagorno Karabakh.

We sincerely value the friendship with brotherly Armenia and are inclined to further strengthen the Russian-Armenian allied relations for the prosperity of our countries and peoples”, the Russian MFA stated.