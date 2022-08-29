IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhya NPP this week

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has announced that the organization’s support mission to assess and inspect the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is already on its way and will arrive later this week.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The day has come, IAEAorg’s Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in ZNPP later this week," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.