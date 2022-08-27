Russia will supply gas to EU in required volumes if its arms are not twisted. Medvedev

Russia is ready to supply gas to Europe in contracted volumes if the West does not twist its arms by restrictions, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday in an interview with France’s LCI TV Channel, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are ready to supply gas in volumes that were contracted even now. However, this will definitely depend on the position of Western countries, the position of European countries. If our arms are twisted, if payments are banned or the delivery of repaired turbines or the Nord Stream 2 launch is rejected, then supplies of this kind will not be probably in volumes the Western countries expect," Medvedev said.