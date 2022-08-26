Belarusian aircraft reconfigured, can carry nuclear weapons — Lukashenko

Belarusian aircraft have been re-equipped to carry nuclear weapons, President Alexander Lukashenko told the media on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "They must realize that no helicopters or airplanes will save them, should they opt for an escalation," the state-run BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.

"Together with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, we stated in St. Petersburg some time ago that we would reconfigure Belarus’ Sukhoi aircraft to nuclear weapons delivery. Do you think that we were just wagging our tongues? Everything is ready!" Lukashenko said.

In June, Lukashenko addressed Putin with a proposal for taking proportionate countermeasures against Western actions and reconfiguring Belarusian planes to enable them to carry nuclear warheads.