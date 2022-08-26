Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Poll shows 81% of Russians trust Putin

The level of the Russian public’s confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 1.2 percentage points to 81.2% in the past week, according to a poll published by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday, Tass informs.

Poll shows 81% of Russians trust Putin

Poll shows 81% of Russians trust Putin

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The level of the Russian public’s confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 1.2 percentage points to 81.2% in the past week, according to a poll published by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday.

The poll involving 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted on August 15-21.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 81.2% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 1.2 percentage point rise from the week before). The share of people approving of the way the president is handling his job was 78.4% (0.6 percentage points higher than last week)," the pollster said.


     

See also

Finland and Sweden invited to NATO Military Committee Conference first time

Less than third of UN member states support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine

India to send medicines to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance

Turkish, US military department heads discuss F16s supply

US plotting to erode Southeast Asia’s current security architecture, warns Shoigu

Politics

Russian, Azerbaijani PMs meet in Kyrgyzstan

Russian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, held a meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on August 25, the Azerbaijani media report.

All news from section

On the initiative of all five factions of Artsakh National Assembly, public events will be held on September 2

All five factions of the Artsakh Parliament announced that Independence Day (Republic Day) events will...

US State Department responds to Baku’s statement over appointment of new Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The United States Department of State responded to the statements made by the Azerbaijani foreign ministry...

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel trilateral meeting expected in Brussels

The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev...

What was discussed with Azerbaijanis near the Sarsang reservoir? Artsakh InfoCenter issued a statement

Yesterday, on August 23, the Azerbaijani media published information about the visit of the employees...

Pashinyan discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative...

Heads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

eads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping...

Economy

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their August 26th meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata to hold the next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Armenia this October, reports TASS.

All news from section

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

Society

Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section connecting Artsakh with Armenia to function until August 31

The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section of the interstate highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia will function until August 31, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior said.

All news from section

No victims reported at plant fire. Artsakh Healthcare Ministry

There are no victims in the Stepanakert plant fire at this moment, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh...

Fire breaks out in oxygen equipment workshop in Stepanakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from...

President Harutyunyan receives the delegation of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by National Academy...

20 families from Aghavno and Berdzor settle in Armenia’s Syunik province

The residents of Berdzor town, Aghavno and Sus villages of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region had until August...

Event dedicated to the memory of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) was organized in Stepanakert

August 24 is the commemoration day of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor), who was posthumously awarded...

Surmalu: Body of last presumed missing person not found, search-and-rescue operations stopped

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center have been suspended Wednesday morning after...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

All news from section

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Poll shows 81% of Russians trust Putin
The annual August consultations organized by the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports started in Stepanakert
Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh
Russian, Azerbaijani PMs meet in Kyrgyzstan
On the initiative of all five factions of Artsakh National Assembly, public events will be held on September 2
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Around 46 monuments evacuated from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus – Artsakh Deputy Minister of Culture

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

Belarusian aircraft reconfigured, can carry nuclear weapons — Lukashenko

All news from section

Turkish dronemaker rules out selling Bayraktars to Russia

Poll shows 81% of Russians trust Putin

Biden to travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly

Most Read

month

week

day

Search