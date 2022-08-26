The level of the Russian public’s confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 1.2 percentage points to 81.2% in the past week, according to a poll published by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday, Tass informs.

August 26, 2022, 15:55 Poll shows 81% of Russians trust Putin

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The level of the Russian public’s confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 1.2 percentage points to 81.2% in the past week, according to a poll published by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday.

The poll involving 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted on August 15-21.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 81.2% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 1.2 percentage point rise from the week before). The share of people approving of the way the president is handling his job was 78.4% (0.6 percentage points higher than last week)," the pollster said.