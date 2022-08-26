On August 26, the annual August consultations organized by the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science Culture and Sports started in Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, on the agenda of the consultation was the discussion of the tasks in the direction of increasing the quality and effectiveness of the results of the 2021-2022 and the 2022-2023 academic years.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan referred to the existing problems in the education system, which should be solved by joint efforts.

"Living, creating, educating generations in Artsakh is not easy, but at the same time it is honorable. It is required to invest more effort and energy in order to be able to reach our dream homeland," the State Minister added.

Anahit Hakobyan, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Science of the Artsakh Republic presented recommendations and a number of programs implemented by the ministry, the importance and effectiveness of which are directly related to overcoming the current situation.

According to the agenda of the consultation, the results of the previous academic year were presented by the head of the Education and Sports Department of the Stepanakert Municipality, Teresa Gharakhanyan.

During the consultation, the heads of the education department of Shushi and Hadrut regional administrations presented the problems in the post-war period, as well as the successes and achievements of the past year.

The annual August consultations will continue in the regional centers of the Republic: Martuni, Askeran and Martakert.