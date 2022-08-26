Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan said this in an interview with NEWS.am, speaking about the agreement signed—within the framework of the Kazakh president's visit to Baku—on making Artsakh’s Shushi city, currently occupied by Azerbaijan, and Turkestan sister cities.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperate very closely; moreover, sometimes this cooperation turns into something bigger and quite dangerous. Some steps taken by Kazakhstan, particularly regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions. A vivid example of this is the agreement on Turkestan and Shushi becoming sister cities. But let's look at the process from another point of view: ideas and principles. There are powerful vectors that try to divert attention from the importance of this component, to show that it is not important, especially at the current stage of the development of international relations, that it is a remnant of the past, to think about ideology and values. In fact, it is not so. The very forces that try to discredit those values are themselves fighting for their own values and against those values that help many peoples to survive. Why Turkestan? What? Are there no other cities in Kazakhstan? Because there is an element of weak power here, pan-Turkism. It's not exactly like that. Shushi is used as a springboard for the implementation of pan-Turkist ideas, practical implementation, in the event that Shushi should be given some sacred meaning in the Turkic world. It is a fact that everything happens like this. And the fact that they involve Kazakhstan in those processes, and Kazakhstan actually wants to be involved. Aren't there other spheres of interaction? Shushi should be made a part of the contract? Because it is important to use values here. A very powerful struggle is being waged against our people in this sphere, in the sphere of values. They are trying to undermine our values and self-awareness, and not only in the format of Azerbaijan's cooperation with other countries, in particular with Kazakhstan, but to go deeper.

According to our information, Turkey and Azerbaijan, along with some fugitive Russian oligarchs, are involved in organizing a painful blow to our values in the Holy Land, in the territory of the Armenian quarter, because the Armenian presence in Jerusalem has a centuries-old history. As if they are building some kind of hotel complexes, but in reality, a purposeful policy is being pursued to capture the most important spiritual center and push the Armenian presence out of there. And all this together once again proves that the most important—if not the only—key basis for the revival of our people is the return to national values, in the basis of which there is no hatred towards anyone, but there is devotion to the people, ideals. There are many forces and poles that work against us. Pan-Turkist elements are necessarily present in their ranks, elements that try to undermine us from within, to break ties with brotherly countries and peoples; this should be well understood. And if we understand it, then we will be able to take appropriate steps," David Babayan said.


     

Politics

Russian, Azerbaijani PMs meet in Kyrgyzstan

Russian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, held a meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on August 25, the Azerbaijani media report.

All news from section

US State Department responds to Baku’s statement over appointment of new Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The United States Department of State responded to the statements made by the Azerbaijani foreign ministry...

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel trilateral meeting expected in Brussels

The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev...

What was discussed with Azerbaijanis near the Sarsang reservoir? Artsakh InfoCenter issued a statement

Yesterday, on August 23, the Azerbaijani media published information about the visit of the employees...

Pashinyan discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative...

Heads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

eads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenian National Committee of America calls on Congress to investigate Biden Administration’s aid blockade on Artsakh

In letters sent this week to Congressional leadership and rank and file members of the U.S. Senate and...

Economy

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their August 26th meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata to hold the next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Armenia this October, reports TASS.

All news from section

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

Society

Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section connecting Artsakh with Armenia to function until August 31

The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section of the interstate highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia will function until August 31, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior said.

All news from section

No victims reported at plant fire. Artsakh Healthcare Ministry

There are no victims in the Stepanakert plant fire at this moment, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh...

Fire breaks out in oxygen equipment workshop in Stepanakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from...

President Harutyunyan receives the delegation of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by National Academy...

20 families from Aghavno and Berdzor settle in Armenia’s Syunik province

The residents of Berdzor town, Aghavno and Sus villages of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region had until August...

Event dedicated to the memory of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) was organized in Stepanakert

August 24 is the commemoration day of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor), who was posthumously awarded...

Surmalu: Body of last presumed missing person not found, search-and-rescue operations stopped

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center have been suspended Wednesday morning after...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

All news from section

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh
Russian, Azerbaijani PMs meet in Kyrgyzstan
Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section connecting Artsakh with Armenia to function until August 31
Biden to travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly
Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Around 46 monuments evacuated from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus – Artsakh Deputy Minister of Culture

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

Biden to travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly

All news from section

Finland and Sweden invited to NATO Military Committee Conference first time

Less than third of UN member states support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine

Taiwan plans to increase defense budget to a record high

Most Read

month

week

day

Search