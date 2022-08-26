Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section connecting Artsakh with Armenia to function until August 31

The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section of the interstate highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia will function until August 31, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Russian peacekeepers will ensure the free and safe passage of citizens entering the Republic of Artsakh or departing to the Republic of Armenia in the abovementioned period of time.

The Ministry of Interior will issue additional information regarding the new alternative road,” the ministry said.