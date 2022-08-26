Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their August 26th meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata to hold the next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Armenia this October, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In particular, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich proposed to hold the next meeting on December 1-2. In response, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan earlier proposed to hold the next session on October 21-22. The EEU Prime Ministers once again discussed the issue and made a collective decision to hold the next meeting in October.