A joint anti-Russian statement on the conflict in Ukraine, which was released on Wednesday, was supported by only 58 United Nations member states, or less than a third of the organization’s 193 members.

August 25, 2022, 17:57 Less than third of UN member states support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergey Kislitsa read out the document to journalists at the UN headquarters and named all the states that supported it. The statement lambastes Russia’s actions and calls on it to immediately stop combat operations.

Among the signatories of the statement are the European Union nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Turkey, several Asian and Latin American countries.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West began to impose large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and intensified weapons supplies to Ukraine. According to Western politicians, it is literally an economic war on Russia. The Russian president noted on March 16 that the West’s sanction policy had all the signs of an aggression. In his words, the policy of containing Russia is the West’s long-term strategy.