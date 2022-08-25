Fire breaks out in oxygen equipment workshop in Stepanakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from the explosion in a building in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A fire broke out in a oxygen equipment plant at 20 Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert City, which resulted in high-pressure containers exploding. The fire and rescue workers have carried out partial containment," the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said in a statement.