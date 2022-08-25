Gas prices in Europe cross $3,300 mark

The cost of natural gas on the London ICE exchange at 10:25 Moscow time on August 25 reached $3,308 per thousand cubic meters, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of September futures on the Dutch TTF hub reached $3,200 at the beginning of trading. Futures for the next months - October, November are traded even more expensive now - they reach $3,400.

The $3308 level was reached for the first time since March 7th. In March, a record of $3,800 per thousand cubic meters was set.

The price of natural gas crossed the $3,000 mark on Monday.

The cost of natural gas began to increase against the backdrop of reports from Gazprom about the planned repair of the only working turbine on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. The pipeline will go idle from August 31 to September 2. Gazprom announced this on Friday. After the repair work is completed, gas transportation will be restored to the level of 33 million cubic meters. m per day.