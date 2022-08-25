President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by National Academy of Sciences of Armenia President Ashot Saghyan,the Presidential Office stated.

August 25, 2022, 12:10 President Harutyunyan receives the delegation of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the development of education and science in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

The President expressed his satisfaction with the effective cooperation of the institutes of the highest scientific institution of Armenia with the Artsakh Scientific Center, emphasizing the pivotal role of scientific and educational progress in the development and strengthening of the Artsakh Republic.

Artsakh Republic Minister of Education, Science and Sports Anahit Hakobyan and other officials partook in the meeting.