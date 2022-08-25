India to send medicines to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance

India is ready to dispatch the 12th batch of humanitarian assistance at Ukraine’s request, Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said on Wednesday, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Indian diplomat, the cargoes include 26 types of medicines, including hemostatic bandages.

She stressed that India’s position is to promote dialogue and diplomacy to put an end to the conflict and ease economic problems stemming from the situation in Ukraine.