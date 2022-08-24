Turkish and US Defense Ministers Hulusi Akar and Lloyd Austin discussed by phone the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, the press service of the Turkish military department reported, news.am informs.

August 24, 2022, 17:47 Turkish, US military department heads discuss F16s supply

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the field of defense and security within NATO, bilateral and regional issues, the fight against terrorism, as well as the supply of F-16s.

Talks were held in the US last week between a Turkish military delegation on the F-16 issue. Their results are not reported. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday on the air of the Haber Global TV channel that the White House administration has a positive attitude towards the process of Ankara's purchase of fighter jets.

Turkey is seeking to receive 40 F-16 Block 70 fighters and 80 Block 70 kits to modernize its aircraft in service with the Air Force.