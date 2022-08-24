Event dedicated to the memory of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) organized in Stepanakert

August 24 is the commemoration day of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor), who was posthumously awarded with 1st degree order of “Battle cross”

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ashot Ghulyan died on August 24, 1992 during the liberation of Drmbon village of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

Today, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of Hero of Artsakh, a commemorative event was organized in Stepanakert.

Bekor's family members, relatives, comrades-in-arms laid flowers to the pedestal of the monument perpetuating his memory.

Then, the students of Stepanakert's School N 2 named after Ashot Ghulyan performed patriotic compositions.

Ruzanna Beglaryan, the teacher of the Armenian language and literature, assures that they teach the students the noble ideas of the legendary hero.

Bekor's comrade-in-arms Yashar Khachikyan, recalling the years of the ArtsakhLiberation War, noted that Bekor knew how to win without great losses.

During combat operations, he did not make any omissions and any operation he planned was crowned with success," he said, describing Commander Bekor.