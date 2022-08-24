Event dedicated to the memory of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) organized in Stepanakert

August 24 is the commemoration day of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor), who was posthumously awarded with 1st degree order of “Battle cross”
August 24 is the commemoration day of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor), who was posthumously awarded with 1st degree order of “Battle cross”
Yesterday, on August 23, the Azerbaijani media published information about the visit of the employees of the Azerbaijan "Amelioration and Water Management" Company to the Sarsang reservoir with the participation of representatives of the Artsakh Republic, which caused certain concerns and questions among the public.
Russian president Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative...
eads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping...
In letters sent this week to Congressional leadership and rank and file members of the U.S. Senate and...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption...
The new phase of political consultations between the Armenian and Argentine foreign ministries was held...
There are the most complex and very painful processes through which the nation, society must necessarily...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
August 24 is the commemoration day of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor), who was posthumously awarded with 1st degree order of “Battle cross”
The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center have been suspended Wednesday morning after...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn ceremony of opening of a children...
The unidentified body recovered at the Surmalu trade center blast area belonged to citizen Gagik Karapetyan,...
The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools"...
In the Martakert region, the construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is...
The new bridge at the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border crossing point of the Armenian-Georgian state border...
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...
month
week
day