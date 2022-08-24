Pashinyan discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the Armenian side, the Kremlin press service reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The discussion of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh continued. The importance of consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements of 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November of 2021 of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was reaffirmed. The role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was underscored in ensuring stability in the region.

Certain topical subjects of further developing the Armenia-Russia strategic partnership and allied relations were addressed.