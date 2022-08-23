Russia and Syria demand that Israel respect Syrian sovereignty

Russia and Syria demand that Israel respect the sovereignty of the SAR and stop strikes on its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We strongly condemned the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, including the very disturbing episode when Damascus international airport was attacked on June 10 and subsequently strikes on the port of Tartus. We demand that Israel respect UN Security Council resolutions and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the SAR," Lavrov said in a briefing after talks with his Syrian counterpart.