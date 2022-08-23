Artsakhpress

International

Lavrov to meet his Iranian counterpart in near future

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the near future, news.am informs, citing Ria Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A joint statement by the three presidents was adopted at the Tehran summit on July 19... We are, of course, paying attention to those practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders. This topic was naturally one of the main ones during President (Tayyip - ed.) Erdogan's recent visit to the Russian Federation, when he held detailed talks with the Russian President. The same topic will be one of the central ones during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected to take place soon," Lavrov said after his talks with the Syrian foreign minister.


     

Politics

Heads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

eads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Parliament of Artsakh said.

Armenian National Committee of America calls on Congress to investigate Biden Administration’s aid blockade on Artsakh

In letters sent this week to Congressional leadership and rank and file members of the U.S. Senate and...

Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Independence Declaration

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption...

Deputy FM presents situation around Nagorno Karabakh conflict to colleagues in Argentina

The new phase of political consultations between the Armenian and Argentine foreign ministries was held...

Artsakh FM: Main thing is strengthening of faith, patriotism, maximum distancing from degenerates

There are the most complex and very painful processes through which the nation, society must necessarily...

Surmalu blast: OSCE Secretary General offers condolences

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended condolences to the families of the victims of the...

Nagorno Karabakh conflict: United States reiterates need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement

The United States continues working to facilitate a comprehensive long-term peace between Armenia and...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

Society

President Harutyunyan attends opening ceremony of Children and Youth Sports grounds in Khantsq

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn ceremony of opening of a children and youth sports ground built with funds of “Future generations” Charitable Foundation in the Khantsq community of the Askeran region, the Presidential Office stated.

Surmalu blast: Body of victim identified, 1 still presumed missing

The unidentified body recovered at the Surmalu trade center blast area belonged to citizen Gagik Karapetyan,...

Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates

The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools"...

The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway ongoing

In the Martakert region, the construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is...

Armenian, Georgian PMs inaugurate new border bridge

The new bridge at the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border crossing point of the Armenian-Georgian state border...

Holy and Immortal Liturgy conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor

On August 18, a Holy and Immortal Liturgy was conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor by the...

Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surmalu trade center

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center resumed Thursday morning, the Minister of...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Trump stored over 300 secret documents in Mar-a-Lago estate — report
A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert
Heads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
Several NATO states want Ukrainian conflict to continue.Cavusoglu
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

Trump stored over 300 secret documents in Mar-a-Lago estate — report

Several NATO states want Ukrainian conflict to continue.Cavusoglu

China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

