Lavrov to meet his Iranian counterpart in near future

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the near future, news.am informs, citing Ria Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A joint statement by the three presidents was adopted at the Tehran summit on July 19... We are, of course, paying attention to those practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders. This topic was naturally one of the main ones during President (Tayyip - ed.) Erdogan's recent visit to the Russian Federation, when he held detailed talks with the Russian President. The same topic will be one of the central ones during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected to take place soon," Lavrov said after his talks with the Syrian foreign minister.