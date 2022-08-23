This year marks the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" Choir.

August 23, 2022, 14:54 A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpess" informs, the choir will perform a concert program on this occasion.

These days, choir students have started pre-concert rehearsals at Sayat-Nova Music College in Stepanakert.

The Artistic Director and Conductor of the Varanda Children's and Junior Youth Choir , Zakar Keshishian said that after the war, the directorate of the choir chose a new format to continue its activities, that is, to perform multifaceted concert series.

"In this year's concert program, we have included non-repeated songs, as well as about 20 of the 169 songs dedicated to the choir's jubilee year. The concert program will start on September 5 at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace. On September 10, at 19:00, the official concert will take place," said Z. Keshishian.

During the concert I will tell episodes from my 30-year life in Artsakh. I think the format will be interesting," he said.