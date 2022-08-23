Heads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

eads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Parliament of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The reason for this meeting was the recent statement made by advisor-envoy Maksim Seleznyov of the Russian embassy in Armenia, as well as another violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan at the beginning of August, and security issues.

The representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided clarifications over the aforementioned issues. Particularly, citing the 2020 November 9 statement it was stated that the new route will have the legal status of the same corridor and all security components will be maintained, starting from the 5km security zone to the deployment of checkpoints of Russian peacekeeping forces.

Touching upon the recent events, the headship of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh noted that they have made the necessary conclusions regarding the August events, and at the same time assured that they will make additional efforts to prevent similar violations in the future and ensure the proper safety of the people of Artsakh.