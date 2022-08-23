President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in a solemn ceremony of opening of a children and youth sports ground built with funds of “Future generations” Charitable Foundation in the Khantsq community of the Askeran region, the Presidential Office stated.

August 23, 2022, 11:45 President Harutyunyan attends opening ceremony of Children and Youth Sports grounds in Khantsq

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the President, development projects of the community are in the spotlight of the Government of Artsakh, and next year it is planned to asphalt the road leading to the community with state funds.

The Head of the State also visited St. John the Baptist Church in Khantsq.

Head of the Artsakh Republic President's Office Karen Shahramanyan, State Adviser to the President, Founder of "Future generations" Charitable Foundation Grigori Gabrielyants, and other officials accompanied the President during the visit.