China on Tuesday successfully launched a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua news agency reports.

August 23, 2022, 10:04 China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Chuangxin-16 satellite, developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was launched at 10:36 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will mainly be used for scientific experiments and verification of new technologies.