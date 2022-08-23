Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Independence Declaration

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Independence Declaration

Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Independence Declaration

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Dear people,

Dear compatriots,

Today marks the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia. The Declaration, adopted by the Supreme Council on August 23, 1990, states that the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic is beginning the process of establishing an independent state.

That process de jure ended with the independence referendum of 1991 September 21 and the recognition of the Republic of Armenia by the international community.

De facto, that process has not ended till today, not because we don’t have independence, but because independence is like health, which even if you have it, you have to take care of it every day.

The government is fighting for the independence of the Republic of Armenia every day. Independence is security for us, and the international procedures ensuring it are cracking before our eyes, and one of these first cracks was unfortunately reflected in Nagorno Karabakh.

Independence is normalized relations with neighbors: we have excellent relations with some of our neighbors, but there is no significant progress in the relations with others because they demand a very high price from us or they think that we demand a very high price from them.

Independence is firm allied relations for us, but allies are not always allies of you, but of those who ally against you.

Independence is confrontation, and for the sake of our independence and statehood we must have a will to confront ourselves, our history and worldview. Independence is a mindset, a state-centered mindset, and its non-existence squanders sovereignty, security and future.

Independence is freedom, and in our view, people have created an independent state to feel free and secure there. Independence is education, and as long as every child living in the most remote village does not have the same access to education as it is in the center of the capital, we must yearn for our future.

Independence is a legal procedure, a rule of law, respecting law, not overturning it, should be a mark of superiority. 

Independence is work, a work that should create not spoil.

Independence is like the Parable of the Ten Minas of the Bible, the meaning of which is the following: whoever has, he will be given, whoever doesn’t have, even what he has will be taken from him.

Therefore, let’s have independence, we will have independence.

I congratulate all of us on August 23”.


     

Politics

Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Independence Declaration

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

All news from section

Deputy FM presents situation around Nagorno Karabakh conflict to colleagues in Argentina

The new phase of political consultations between the Armenian and Argentine foreign ministries was held...

Artsakh FM: Main thing is strengthening of faith, patriotism, maximum distancing from degenerates

There are the most complex and very painful processes through which the nation, society must necessarily...

Surmalu blast: OSCE Secretary General offers condolences

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended condolences to the families of the victims of the...

Nagorno Karabakh conflict: United States reiterates need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement

The United States continues working to facilitate a comprehensive long-term peace between Armenia and...

Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in...

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

Society

Surmalu blast: Body of victim identified, 1 still presumed missing

The unidentified body recovered at the Surmalu trade center blast area belonged to citizen Gagik Karapetyan, the man who was one of the two presumed missing persons in the explosion, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan said in a statement.

All news from section

Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates

The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools"...

The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway ongoing

In the Martakert region, the construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is...

Armenian, Georgian PMs inaugurate new border bridge

The new bridge at the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border crossing point of the Armenian-Georgian state border...

Holy and Immortal Liturgy conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor

On August 18, a Holy and Immortal Liturgy was conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor by the...

Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surmalu trade center

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center resumed Thursday morning, the Minister of...

Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

All news from section

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket
Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Independence Declaration
Prague will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine: Czech Prime Minister
Gas price in Europe surpasses $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters first since early March
Borrell opposes proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

All news from section

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

All news from section

Prague will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine: Czech Prime Minister

Gas price in Europe surpasses $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters first since early March

Borrell opposes proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe

Most Read

month

week

day

Search