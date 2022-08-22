Prague will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine: Czech Prime Minister

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that Prague will continue to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Teller Report reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the Czech authorities are negotiating with the Ukrainian side on the renewal of cities and villages that have suffered as a result of the conflict.

''We will continue to support Kyiv through diplomacy.

And, of course, we will continue the supply of military equipment, ''RIA Novosti quotes a statement from Fiala.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said that the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine by Western countries complicates its diplomatic settlement.