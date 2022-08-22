Borrell opposes proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe

The head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell spoke against the proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe, Bloomberg reported.
The new phase of political consultations between the Armenian and Argentine foreign ministries was held on August 16 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina.
There are the most complex and very painful processes through which the nation, society must necessarily...
OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended condolences to the families of the victims of the...
The United States continues working to facilitate a comprehensive long-term peace between Armenia and...
The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in...
On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course and the "Media Stepanakert" program of the Artsakh State University took place in Stepanakert.
In the Martakert region, the construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is...
The new bridge at the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border crossing point of the Armenian-Georgian state border...
On August 18, a Holy and Immortal Liturgy was conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor by the...
The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center resumed Thursday morning, the Minister of...
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in...
In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly...
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...
