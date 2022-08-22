Borrell opposes proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe

The head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell spoke against the proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe, Bloomberg reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Banning all Russians is not a good idea, Borrel said at a conference in Spain. According to Borrel they should be more selective.

He said the EU should not open its doors to oligarchs, but that there are many Russians who want to flee the country because they don't want to live in that situation.

The EU is set to discuss a visa ban for Russian tourists at a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Prague later this month.

Estonia, Latvia and Finland, are calling for a visa ban on Russians. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for caution over a broad visa ban.

Estonia has said it will impose a total ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens if the EU does not reach an agreement. Estonia will present the proposal to the European Commission before a meeting of foreign ministers.

Borrell said some countries have already adopted a series of visa ban measures that other EU countries are not going to support, noting that it would be better to discuss this at EU level first.

Speaking in Prague, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said his government, which currently holds the EU presidency, would push for a suspension of EU visa facilitation agreements with Russia and Belarus.

It seems achievable, Lipavsky said. According to him they want to start a discussion on restricting visas for Russians and people from Belarus. Member states' opinions are divided in this regard, and they have a lot of work to do.