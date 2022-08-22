Surmalu blast: Body of victim identified, 1 still presumed missing

The unidentified body recovered at the Surmalu trade center blast area belonged to citizen Gagik Karapetyan, the man who was one of the two presumed missing persons in the explosion, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan said in a statement.

All 16 bodies recovered from the blast area are now identified.

Another person is still presumed missing in the blast.