Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates

The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course and the "Media Stepanakert" program of the Artsakh State University took place in Stepanakert.

Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates

Participants of the

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The course started 4 years ago.

The initiator of the project was the President of the "Open Society" NGO, journalist Anahit Danielyan, who passed away prematurely.

Naira Hayrumyan, the president of the NGO, mentioned that the goal of the course is to help the journalist to get practical knowledge and skills to work with media tools.

“The world is moving forward; technology is constantly developing; the information war and competition are intensifying, but we seem to be lagging behind some aspects. This program gave us the opportunity to get acquainted with new tools," added Hayrumyan.
Trainer and journalist Armen Sargsyan emphasized the implementation of the program, thanks to which the students found their jobs in Artsakh.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, who was also in attendance, expressed his satisfaction with the project implemented thanks to the consistency of Anahit Danielyan and her colleagues, noting its tangible results.

"I value the project from the point of view that it is an example of a good combination of informal and formal education,” Beglaryan said.

 


     

Politics

Deputy FM presents situation around Nagorno Karabakh conflict to colleagues in Argentina

The new phase of political consultations between the Armenian and Argentine foreign ministries was held on August 16 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina.

All news from section

Artsakh FM: Main thing is strengthening of faith, patriotism, maximum distancing from degenerates

There are the most complex and very painful processes through which the nation, society must necessarily...

Surmalu blast: OSCE Secretary General offers condolences

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended condolences to the families of the victims of the...

Nagorno Karabakh conflict: United States reiterates need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement

The United States continues working to facilitate a comprehensive long-term peace between Armenia and...

Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in...

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...

Canadian FM Melanie Joly discusses NK conflict with Armenian community

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

Society

Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates

The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course and the "Media Stepanakert" program of the Artsakh State University took place in Stepanakert.

All news from section

The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway ongoing

In the Martakert region, the construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is...

Armenian, Georgian PMs inaugurate new border bridge

The new bridge at the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border crossing point of the Armenian-Georgian state border...

Holy and Immortal Liturgy conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor

On August 18, a Holy and Immortal Liturgy was conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor by the...

Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surmalu trade center

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center resumed Thursday morning, the Minister of...

Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in...

Houses being built in Aygestan for those displaced from Avetaranots

In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

All news from section

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Gas price in Europe surpasses $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters first since early March
Borrell opposes proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe
Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast
Serbia to be able to buy electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms
Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

All news from section

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

Gas price in Europe surpasses $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters first since early March

All news from section

Borrell opposes proposal of some member states to ban Russian citizens from entering Europe

Serbia to be able to buy electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms

US, South Korea conducting large-scale military drills

Most Read

month

week

day

Search