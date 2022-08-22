The ceremony of awarding certificates to the participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course and the "Media Stepanakert" program of the Artsakh State University took place in Stepanakert.

August 22, 2022, 11:47 Participants of the "Media Literacy and Online Media Tools" course received certificates

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The course started 4 years ago.

The initiator of the project was the President of the "Open Society" NGO, journalist Anahit Danielyan, who passed away prematurely.

Naira Hayrumyan, the president of the NGO, mentioned that the goal of the course is to help the journalist to get practical knowledge and skills to work with media tools.

“The world is moving forward; technology is constantly developing; the information war and competition are intensifying, but we seem to be lagging behind some aspects. This program gave us the opportunity to get acquainted with new tools," added Hayrumyan.

Trainer and journalist Armen Sargsyan emphasized the implementation of the program, thanks to which the students found their jobs in Artsakh.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, who was also in attendance, expressed his satisfaction with the project implemented thanks to the consistency of Anahit Danielyan and her colleagues, noting its tangible results.

"I value the project from the point of view that it is an example of a good combination of informal and formal education,” Beglaryan said.