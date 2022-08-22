Serbia will be able to buy electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms. This was announced by the office of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, after his telephonic conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, news.am informs, citing Interfax.

August 22, 2022, 12:53 Serbia to be able to buy electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vucic asked Aliyev to provide Serbia with a sufficient amount of electricity, and the Azerbaijani leader responded to that request by indicating his approval of an interstate agreement to purchase electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms for Serbia.

During the conversation, which took place on the initiative of the Serbian side and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan, concrete proposals for the continuation of cooperation, as well as matters of mutual interest, were discussed.

Also, Vucic thanked Azerbaijan for respecting Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and noted that Serbia respects international law and the inviolability of borders of all UN member countries.