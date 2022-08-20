At least 10 killed after Islamic militants attack hotel in Somalia capital

At least 10 people were killed in an attack by Islamic militants who stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital late Friday, police and eyewitnesses said, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Several other people were injured, and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene of the attack at Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel, they said.

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building.

Gunfire could still be heard early Saturday as security forces tried to contain the last gunmen, who were thought to be holed up in the hotel. It was unclear how many militants remained on the hotel’s top floor.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims.