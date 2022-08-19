Belarus is not planning to attack Ukraine, said President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

August 19, 2022, 17:28 Lukashenko: Belarus has no plans to attack Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Do not think that I'm planning any attack, we'll bomb Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and so on. I have no desire to see your and my children go to war. In the name of what? We must calm down. No Ukraine is at war today. The entire NATO bloc and America, first of all, are at war with Russia," Lukashenko said.

In his opinion, Europe would have stopped this war long ago if the US had not continued to spur hostilities with the help of Poland.

"So take care of what you have. And don't hope that someone will bring it to you and give it to you. We have places to make money. We have everything to live and work," said the head of state. "We will do everything to ensure that you live well. But please, do not stop and make yourselves busy. Remember that you need it above all. The state has always supported you and will continue to support you," he said.