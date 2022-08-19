The construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway ongoing

In the Martakert region, the construction of the new section of the Stepanakert-Martakert highway is ongoing, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present the road asphalting work is being carried out.

The project is carried out by the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. The construction works are carried out by the "Caravan" LLC, "Renaissance" LLC and "Chanshin" CJSC organizations.