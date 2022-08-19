Turkey presidential elections’ date announced

The presidential elections in Turkey will be held on June 18, 2023. They will be the second elections in which incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run, news.am informs, citing Milliyet.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to local law, general—that is, presidential and parliamentary—elections in Turkey take place on the same day, and the next elections were originally slated for June 2023.

The Turkish opposition had announced earlier that the incumbent president cannot run in these elections, as this would be his third term.