Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Thursday said the US is so hung up on sanctions that it doesn't see they failed, Tass informs.

August 19, 2022, 12:35 Russian envoy says US is so hung up on sanctions it doesn’t see they failed

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Hung up on restrictions, Washington can’t see that its strategy of choice has failed," the embassy’s press service quoted him as saying. "It’s evident that the attempts to strangle, rip to shreds our economy have failed."

All the US has achieved is a destabilization of the world economy that was already struggling amid the fallout from the pandemic, the ambassador said. "The restrictions backlash at the masterminds of the sanctions madness," he said.

Routine business ties have fallen prey to the US policy of sanctions, he said.

"Another result of Washington's chaotic pileup of meaningless restrictions is that they cause huge costs to businesses and ordinary citizens. Financial institutions and international companies, intimidated by US regulators, are wary of carrying out routine operations. It has even come to the point that when the government attempts to explain to firms there are exceptions to the sanctions, namely in the food sector, that doesn’t work," he said.