There are the most complex and very painful processes through which the nation, society must necessarily go through for self-purification and revival, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote this on Facebook.

August 19, 2022, 10:53 Artsakh FM: Main thing is strengthening of faith, patriotism, maximum distancing from degenerates

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Some of these processes are objective in their essence, which are dictated by the current situation. The stakes are at the highest point for there will be either rebirth or destruction. But, without going through these processes, a kind of chemotherapy, cure and recovery is impossible. The main thing here is strengthening of faith, patriotism, professionalism and maximum distancing from degenerates of all stripes,” Babayan added.