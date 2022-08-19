Turkey, Ukraine sign infrastructure reconstruction deal, trilateral meeting takes place in Lviv

Turkey and Ukraine signed a deal on Thursday (August 18) to reconstruct infrastructure damaged in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported as their leaders Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Lviv.

August 19, 2022

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday (August 17), met with Zelenskiy and Erdogan, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leading the agenda.

The trilateral meeting marks Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Zelenskiy since Feb. 24, although the Turkish leader has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in recent months.

The three leaders will hold a joint news conference after their meetings in Lviv, an important transit point for Ukrainian refugees heading west to Europe since the military operations by Russia.