Lavrov to meet his Syrian counterpart in Moscow on August 23

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Moscow on August 23, Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department said at a briefing on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On August 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Faisal Mikdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Compatriots Abroad of the Syrian Arab Republic, will hold talks in Moscow. There will be a detailed exchange of opinions on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," he said.

According to Nechayev, the sides will pay special attention to the situation in and around Syria "with a focus on the tasks of promoting a comprehensive settlement" in the republic. "They expect to discuss issues on the agenda of the Astana format, including the results of the trilateral Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit held in Tehran on July 19 of this year," as well as the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the official pointed out. "The ministers will consider the state and prospects of the multifaceted Russian-Syrian ties, tasks and ways of further strengthening practical cooperation in various areas," the diplomat informed.