China demands US stop all official contacts with Taiwan

China demands that the United States stop any official contacts with Taiwan, as well as talks over a formal trade and economic agreement between Washington and Taipei, Beijing is ready to take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Thursday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US Trade Representative's office said Wednesday that the US and Taiwanese sides agreed to begin trade talks in the fall under the US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative, which was first revealed in early June. According to Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, quoted in a press release, the talks will deepen US-Taiwan trade and investment relations and advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values.

There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the PRC government is the only legitimate government representing all of China, the diplomat said.

He noted that adhering to the One China principle is a precondition for Taiwan's participation in foreign economic cooperation.

China is always opposed to other countries negotiating and signing any trade and economic agreements of a sovereign and official nature with Taiwan. The diplomat also said that the US should not send false signals to the separatist forces in Taiwan under the pretext of developing trade.

China will take decisive action to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we advise the United States not to make wrong decisions, he added.