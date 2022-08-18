Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

China demands US stop all official contacts with Taiwan

China demands that the United States stop any official contacts with Taiwan, as well as talks over a formal trade and economic agreement between Washington and Taipei, Beijing is ready to take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Thursday, news.am informs.

China demands US stop all official contacts with Taiwan

China demands US stop all official contacts with Taiwan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US Trade Representative's office said Wednesday that the US and Taiwanese sides agreed to begin trade talks in the fall under the US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative, which was first revealed in early June. According to Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, quoted in a press release, the talks will deepen US-Taiwan trade and investment relations and advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values.

There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the PRC government is the only legitimate government representing all of China, the diplomat said.

He noted that adhering to the One China principle is a precondition for Taiwan's participation in foreign economic cooperation.

China is always opposed to other countries negotiating and signing any trade and economic agreements of a sovereign and official nature with Taiwan. The diplomat also said that the US should not send false signals to the separatist forces in Taiwan under the pretext of developing trade.

China will take decisive action to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we advise the United States not to make wrong decisions, he added.


     

See also

Lavrov to meet his Syrian counterpart in Moscow on August 23

Kiev using Zaporozhye plant to commit nuclear blackmail, warns diplomat

Turkey launches airstrike on Aleppo countryside, 3 Syria soldiers dead

3 people unaccounted for after market blast

Gazprom does not rule out gas prices in Europe over $4,000 in winter

Politics

Surmalu blast: OSCE Secretary General offers condolences

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan explosion.

All news from section

Nagorno Karabakh conflict: United States reiterates need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement

The United States continues working to facilitate a comprehensive long-term peace between Armenia and...

Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in...

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...

Canadian FM Melanie Joly discusses NK conflict with Armenian community

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus

Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its...

No agreement yet on next meeting between Armenian, Turkish special envoys – MFA

As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

Society

Holy and Immortal Liturgy conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor

On August 18, a Holy and Immortal Liturgy was conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor by the Primate of Artsakh Diocese His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and Father Beniamin Tsaturyan.

All news from section

Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surmalu trade center

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center resumed Thursday morning, the Minister of...

Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in...

Houses being built in Aygestan for those displaced from Avetaranots

In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly...

Embassy of Kazakhstan offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia expressed condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

Artsakh declares August 17-18 mourning days

On August 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which...

8 people unaccounted for in Yerevan blast

The death toll in the Yerevan market explosion stands at 16 as of midday August 16, the Ministry of Emergency...

Military

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the margins of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, news.am informs, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense press service.

All news from section

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...

Lavrov to meet his Syrian counterpart in Moscow on August 23
China demands US stop all official contacts with Taiwan
Holy and Immortal Liturgy conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor
Kiev using Zaporozhye plant to commit nuclear blackmail, warns diplomat
Sweden and Finland don't comply with Turkey's extradition requests
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

All news from section

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

Lavrov to meet his Syrian counterpart in Moscow on August 23

All news from section

China demands US stop all official contacts with Taiwan

Kiev using Zaporozhye plant to commit nuclear blackmail, warns diplomat

Sweden and Finland don't comply with Turkey's extradition requests

Most Read

month

week

day

Search