Holy and Immortal Liturgy conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor

On August 18, a Holy and Immortal Liturgy was conducted in the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor by the Primate of Artsakh Diocese His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and Father Beniamin Tsaturyan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress”, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan noted that through the liturgy addressed to the Lord, the phenomenon of salvation of the soul, glorification of the Lord is confirmed.

In his speech, the Bishop highlighted the importance of multiplying what God has given and passing it on to the next generation, which must be done with a dutiful and kind attitude towards what we have.