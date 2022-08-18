Sweden and Finland don't comply with Turkey's extradition requests

Sweden and Finland have so far not granted Turkey's extradition requests in line with Ankara's expectations, and the NATO membership process of these countries will be stalled in case of default, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said, news.am informs, citing Milliyet.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering these applications, but then - on June 29 - Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara's concerns. Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of these two European countries into NATO.

"Turkey's positive decision does not mean that the process of Sweden and Finland joining NATO is over. It is the will to initiate the process. If the promises made to Turkey in the agreement are kept, Turkey will keep its word. What is our word? If you do what you promised, we will say yes to membership. Otherwise, the process will be slowed down. So far, the governments of Sweden and Finland have not satisfied the requests for extradition in accordance with Turkey's expectations...The person extradited by them has nothing to do with terrorist crimes," the minister said.