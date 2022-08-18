Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surmalu trade center

The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center resumed Thursday morning, the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The [search-and-rescue operations] resumed at 08:30. Right now the search-and-rescue operation is carried out in the presumed epicenter. According to preliminary information a person was in that section when the explosion happened. Now the efforts are focused there,” he said.

After completing the search-and-rescue efforts authorities will determine what to do with the semi-collapsed building.

Pambukhchyan said they have the sufficient number of experts and specialists and there was no need to ask other countries for help.

"From the very beginning the volunteers from the Armenian Red Cross and representatives of the VOMA organization were working with us, our colleagues from the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center were also here, our Belgian colleagues who were here also joined us. I’d like to emphasize that we didn’t have the need of any additional manpower or equipment during these days. Our capacities are sufficient,” Pambukhchyan said.