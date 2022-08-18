Nagorno Karabakh conflict: United States reiterates need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement

The United States continues working to facilitate a comprehensive long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in...
On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...
Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its...
As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia...
The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.
In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly...
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia expressed condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.
On August 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which...
The death toll in the Yerevan market explosion stands at 16 as of midday August 16, the Ministry of Emergency...
In the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, five houses are being rebuilt for displaced...
President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili extended condolences to the families of the victims of the...
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the margins of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, news.am informs, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense press service.
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...
