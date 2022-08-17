An ethnic-Armenian Turkish lawyer is set to become the first ever Armenian to hold the post of district governor in Turkey after his appointment as the District Governor of Babadag, a city and district in the Denizli Province, aynahaber.net reported.
27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Berk Acar, born in 1995, will assume the position in the coming days.
He attended Private Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Secondary School and Luys High School.