27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

An ethnic-Armenian Turkish lawyer is set to become the first ever Armenian to hold the post of district governor in Turkey after his appointment as the District Governor of Babadag, a city and district in the Denizli Province, aynahaber.net reported.

August 17, 2022, 15:19

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Berk Acar, born in 1995, will assume the position in the coming days.

He attended Private Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Secondary School and Luys High School.