Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

North Korea launches two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

Pyongyang launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, Tass informs.

North Korea launches two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

North Korea launches two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We recorded that North Korea launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at dawn today from [the county of] Oncheon in the South Pyongan Province," the official said.

As the agency pointed out, the cruise missile launch was the first since January. The ballistic missile test took place on June 5. On Tuesday, the South Korean and US armies began preliminary drilles to be followed by the Ulchi Freedom Shield maneuvers. Also on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea held a press conference to mark his first hundred days in office.

On Monday, on the anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese rule, Yoon Suk-yeol laid out details of his "bold plan", according to which Seoul offers Pyongyang economic aid in exchange for denuclearization. At a press conference on Wednesday, Yoon Suk-yeol repeated his proposal.

As the Yonhap news agency notes, the cruise missile launch is not a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.


     

Politics

Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in Yerevan.

All news from section

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...

Canadian FM Melanie Joly discusses NK conflict with Armenian community

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus

Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its...

No agreement yet on next meeting between Armenian, Turkish special envoys – MFA

As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia...

Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement

The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement...

Russia plans high-level contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan this month

Russia is planning to organize high-level trilateral contacts over various topics of Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

Society

Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.

All news from section

Houses being built in Aygestan for those displaced from Avetaranots

In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly...

Embassy of Kazakhstan offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia expressed condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

Artsakh declares August 17-18 mourning days

On August 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which...

8 people unaccounted for in Yerevan blast

The death toll in the Yerevan market explosion stands at 16 as of midday August 16, the Ministry of Emergency...

Houses being built for displaced families in Kaghartsi

In the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, five houses are being rebuilt for displaced...

President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili extended condolences to the families of the victims of the...

Military

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the margins of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, news.am informs, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense press service.

All news from section

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...

North Korea launches two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea
27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey
Turkey launches airstrike on Aleppo countryside, 3 Syria soldiers dead
Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
Houses being built in Aygestan for those displaced from Avetaranots
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

All news from section

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

Russian and Syrian forces defeating international terrorism — Russian defense minister

All news from section

North Korea launches two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

Turkey launches airstrike on Aleppo countryside, 3 Syria soldiers dead

3 people unaccounted for after market blast

Most Read

month

week

day

Search