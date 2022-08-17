In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly displaced from the Avetaranots village, which according to the project will consist of 254 private houses.

August 17, 2022, 12:17 Houses being built in Aygestan for those displaced from Avetaranots

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nairi Sargsyan, a representative of the "Kapavor" LLC , which carries out the construction, told "Artsakhpress".

"The construction of the new settlement has started since October 2021. According to the project, 254 private houses will be built.

'Large-scale earthworks have been already carried out for the construction of 29 private houses," he added, detailing that the new settlement designed for those displaced from Avetaranots will have a school, a kindergarten, a community hall, a medical center, a large playground and a church," he said.