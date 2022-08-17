In the Aygestan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a new settlement is being built for families forcibly displaced from the Avetaranots village, which according to the project will consist of 254 private houses.
Houses being built in Aygestan for those displaced from Avetaranots
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nairi Sargsyan, a representative of the "Kapavor" LLC , which carries out the construction, told "Artsakhpress".
"The construction of the new settlement has started since October 2021. According to the project, 254 private houses will be built.
'Large-scale earthworks have been already carried out for the construction of 29 private houses," he added, detailing that the new settlement designed for those displaced from Avetaranots will have a school, a kindergarten, a community hall, a medical center, a large playground and a church," he said.